Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: MeitY issues notice to social media platforms

By Rishabh Raj 05:03 pm Nov 07, 202305:03 pm

Culprits can face up to 3 years in prison and a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has directed social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube, to take down deceptive deepfake content within a day. This action comes after the widespread circulation of a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna on social media. The ministry had issued a similar warning to the platforms earlier this year, after it received reports regarding the potential use of AI-generated deepfakes, that were manipulating people by generating doctored content.

Legal provisions and penalties for deepfake content

The directive highlights IT Act Section 66D, which imposes penalties for fraud by impersonation using computer resources, including up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs. 1 lakh. It also mentions Rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology Rules, which mandates that social media platforms remove content involving impersonation, such as artificially altered images, within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

Mandanna's deepfake video sparks concern

A recent deepfake video that superimposed Mandanna's face onto a British-Indian social media influencer's footage has gained traction on platforms like Instagram and X. The original video depicted the influencer entering an elevator. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar demanded legal action against the creators of the deepfake. Chandrasekhar asserted that deepfakes represent a hazardous form of disinformation that must be addressed by online platforms.

Mandanna expresses hurt and concern over deepfake video

In response to the viral deepfake video, Mandanna expressed that she was "really hurt" and found such videos "extremely scary" not only for herself but for everyone susceptible to harm due to the technology's misuse. This incident underscores the potential risks associated with deepfake technology, particularly for women who already experience harassment on digital platforms.