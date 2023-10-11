Firefox's new feature can spot fake product reviews: Here's how

Firefox's new feature can spot fake product reviews: Here's how

By Sanjana Shankar 04:33 pm Oct 11, 202304:33 pm

The feature will reportedly roll out in November

Mozilla is currently testing a new feature called "Review Checker" for its Firefox browser, designed to help users spot fake product reviews. This feature is powered by Fakespot, a firm Mozilla acquired in May this year, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify deceptive reviews. Review Checker basically grades product reviews based on their reliability. The company is testing the feature with a limited audience in the United States, reports The Verge.

When visiting a product page on supported retail websites like Amazon, BestBuy, and Walmart, users can access the Review Checker feature through a price tag button in the browser's URL bar. Clicking the icon reveals a sidebar with information about the product's reviews, including their reliability grade and an adjusted rating out of five stars "unreliable reviews removed." The feature is set to roll out in November, per some reports.

How Review Checker works

Review Checker can "detect patterns and similarities between reviews in order to flag those that are most likely to be deceptive." The tool assigns a grade from A to F for each product review. Reviews with grades A and B are considered reliable, while C indicates a mix of both reliable and unreliable reviews. Reviews with grades D and F are seen as unreliable. This grading system helps users make informed decisions when thinking about purchasing a product.

Privacy and performance features

To keep user privacy safe, Review Checker uses Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP), which stops Mozilla from linking users and their devices to the products they view. Plus, the feature is designed to not affect browsing speed or browser performance. Fakespot will still offer its review-checking services through its website, browser extensions for Safari and Google Chrome, and iOS and Android apps. However, the built-in Firefox feature could greatly increase Fakespot's reach to a broader audience.