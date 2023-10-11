OnePlus 12 to sport 50MP Sony IMX966 sensor, reveals leak

OnePlus 12 to sport 50MP Sony IMX966 sensor, reveals leak

By Sanjana Shankar 03:15 pm Oct 11, 202303:15 pm

The handset is said to be available in global markets early next year (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Mysmartprice)

OnePlus is expected to launch its next flagship, OnePlus 12, in December with global markets receiving the device in January 2024. Ahead of the official reveal, a new leak has outed the camera specifications of the upcoming handset. Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the OnePlus 12 will boast a triple rear camera module, including a primary snapper, an ultra-wide unit, and an OIS-enabled periscope lens. Up front, the handset could get a 32MP sensor.

Rumored camera specifications of the OnePlus 12

Per the leak, the OnePlus 12's primary camera is rumored to be a 50MP Sony IMX966 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 23mm focal length, and OIS. The secondary camera is said to be a 48MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a focal length of 14mm and the third camera is expected to be a 64MP periscope unit with an Omnivision OV64B sensor. This periscope lens will also support OIS, with an aperture of f/2.5 and 70mm focal length.

OnePlus 12's display and internals

OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which Qualcomm plans to unveil on October 24. OnePlus 12 could be one of the first global flagship devices to feature Qualcomm's new SoC. The base variant is expected to have 12GB RAM, with top models offering up to 16GB RAM.

Battery and charging capabilities

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus 12 will have a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, an alert slider, and an IP68 rating. With these impressive specs, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market. Separately, OnePlus's first foldable phone, the OnePlus Open, is expected to launch in India on October 19.