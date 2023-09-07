Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Watch6 get Thom Browne treatment

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 07, 2023 | 09:56 am 2 min read

They will be available in select markets from September 12

Samsung has unveiled the Thom Browne Edition model for its Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Watch6, featuring the designer's signature color elements. The special Galaxy Z Fold5 sports black pebble leather, "grosgrain details," and red, white, and blue stripes. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch6 Thom Browne Edition showcases a "gold-tone body" and a special watch face. Both special devices will be available in select markets starting September 12.

Galaxy Z Fold5 has gold rings surrounding the cameras

The limited-run Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition boasts a fabric texture etched on the rear glass, an accentuating black frame, a gold-colored hinge, and gold rings around the camera lenses. It is offered with two distinct leather pouch cases and a special version of the S Pen. To note, the packaging resembles the iconic Thom Browne briefcase.

Galaxy Watch6 gets two leather straps

The Galaxy Watch6 Thom Browne Edition has the designer's logo engraved on its gold-tone body. It comes with two leather straps: one with black pebble leather and another with red, white, and blue striped leather. The Thom Browne colors are also applied to the buckle. The 25W travel adapter for the Fold5, an exclusive USB-C to USB-C fabric cable, and a coin-style watch charger, also bear the same color scheme.

What about their availability and pricing?

The Thom Browne Editions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Watch6 will be available in select countries, including South Korea, from September 12 through Samsung's online store. Pricing details have not been disclosed yet, but given the exclusive design elements and accessories, these models are expected to carry a premium price tag. The devices will be available in limited numbers, making them a sought-after choice for fans of both Samsung and Thom Browne.

