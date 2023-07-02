Technology

Samsung's 65-inch 8K Neo TV is cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 02, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

The 65-inch Samsung Neo TV boasts 100Hz refresh rate (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's 65-inch Neo series television is aimed at buyers seeking a cinema-grade viewing experience while relaxing on their couch. The 8K TV boasts a range of color and contrast enhancing algorithms, clear edges, and more vivid colors than 4K models. The device has an MRP of Rs. 4.4 lakh. However, Amazon's current deal makes it slightly less expensive. Read on for more.

Have a look at the deal

The 65-inch Samsung Neo TV is selling on Amazon for Rs. 3,64,990, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 4,39,900. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 4,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit/credit card EMI transactions. No-cost EMI option for select bank cards is available. Furthermore, you can also save up to Rs. 2,500 in exchange for an old television.

The device sports a 100Hz QLED panel

The 65-inch Samsung Neo TV bears a minimalist design, super thin bezels, and a 70W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. The smart TV offers an 8K (4320x7680 pixels) QLED panel with a 100Hz refresh rate. The television features Quantum Matrix Technology, 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot, 8K Dimming Pro, Auto HDR Remastering, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, depth enhancer, Filmmaker Mode, and more.

It is equipped with four HDMI ports

The 65-inch Samsung Neo TV includes four HDMI ports, three USB ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm jack. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The television is equipped with a built-in voice assistant. It supports screen mirroring, mobile camera, app casting, wireless DeX, web browsing, and more. Using Smart Things, the television seamlessly connects with all nearby smart devices.

The television gets 5GB of RAM

The 65-inch Samsung Neo TV is powered by Neural Quantum Processor 8K, paired with 5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The device boots Tizen OS, and includes Auto Game Mode (ALLM). In addition, Samsung TV Plus gives free access to 200+ channels. You can also enjoy video calls on the big screen by connecting a video call app.

How to bag the deal?

Head to the product page for the smart TV. Avail the exchange offer if you have an old television to replace. Now, collect the bank offer and complete the payment to place the order.