Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones gets 42% cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 02, 2023 | 05:34 pm 2 min read

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds deliver eight hours of playback per charge (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony's WF-1000XM4 has received a discount of Rs. 5,500 on Amazon. The TWS wearable was launched in India last year. The earbuds promise IPX4 water resistance, dual microphones on each bud, industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation, 24-bit high-quality sound, Bluetooth 5.2, and eight hours of playback per charge. If you have been waiting for price reductions, this is the right time to make a purchase.

TWS earphones have gained widespread popularity over the years. Compared to wired models, they are compact, more aesthetically pleasing, and connect with eligible devices over Bluetooth in a hassle-free way. Thanks to the growing competition, expensive earbuds like Sony WF-1000XM4 are now selling with huge discounts. If you are looking for a pair of premium earbuds other than AirPods Pro, go for Sony's offering.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 was introduced in India at Rs. 19,999, as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 24,990. At present, the audio wearable is retailing at Rs. 16,490, via Amazon. In addition, the e-commerce platform is also offering flat Rs. 2,000 off on all bank card transactions. No cost EMI via Amazon Pay Later is also applicable.

The earbuds offer IPX4 water resistance

The Sony WF-1000XM4 has a stemless, ergonomic in-ear design, aimed at offering a stable fit. It is IPX4 rated for water resistance. Each bud has a large surface area for touch controls, and a foam-based ear tip, which enables better sound insulation and noise reduction by eliminating gaps between the earbud tip and ear canal. The buds come in Silver and Black colors.

They support a range of Bluetooth codecs

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is powered by a V1 processor and supports 360 Reality Audio, DSEE Extreme, Dolby Atmos, ANC, and Spatial Audio. Each earphone packs a 6mm driver unit, along with a high-compliance diaphragm. The buds feature multi-point connectivity and include built-in Alexa voice assistant, and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for Hi-Res Audio wireless, SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs.

You can enjoy eight hours of music with ANC

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds last up to eight hours with ANC. With a five-minute charge, they offer 60 minutes of playback time. Their charging-cum-carry case delivers up to 16 hours of additional battery life, and supports Qi wireless charging.