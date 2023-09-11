Meta working on new AI model to rival OpenAI's GPT-4

Written by Rishabh Raj September 11, 2023 | 09:55 am 2 min read

To train the new model, Meta has started purchasing a higher quantity of NVIDIA H100 AI training chips

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is reportedly working on a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model to compete with OpenAI's GPT-4. CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to release the new AI model next year, with training set to begin in early 2024. The model is designed to possess all the capabilities of a large language model (LLM), including sophisticated text generation, analysis, and humanlike expression.

Democratizing AI: Open-source access for all

Zuckerberg plans to make the new AI model open-sourced and free for businesses to create AI tools, similar to its predecessor Llama 2. This move is expected to democratize AI and enable smaller businesses to compete with larger ones. To train the new model, Meta has started purchasing a higher quantity of NVIDIA H100 AI training chips, the most advanced chip produced by the company.

Instagram's 'Personas' chatbot

Meta's team of AI researchers is working diligently to develop tools that can deliver a humanlike experience. The company has already begun creating AI tools internally, according to leaked information. Instagram is said to be working on a chatbot called "Personas," featuring 30 different human personalities, which could be launched later this month.

Zuckerberg joins AI summit with tech leaders

Recently, Zuckerberg attended an AI summit organized by US Senator Chuck Schumer, alongside OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and other top tech executives. The summit focused on addressing the handling of AI and its impact on society. Zuckerberg's presence at the event underscores his interest in AI and his dedication to ensuring its responsible use in the tech industry.

