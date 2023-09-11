WhatsApp introduces new group chat feature for iOS users

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 11, 2023 | 09:43 am 2 min read

The feature is currently rolling out to all users

WhatsApp has released a new update for iOS (version 23.17.81), introducing a feature that allows users to create a new group chat while forwarding messages. The feature is relatively straightforward, making it easier to form new group conversations while sharing messages with friends or family. Although not listed in the official changelog on the App Store, the new option is currently rolling out to iOS users.

How to access the new feature?

To check if the new group chat feature is available for you, simply forward a message. Now you should be able to see a new shortcut to create a group chat visible within the forwarding screen. If you cannot access the feature yet, you should receive it in the coming days. The official changelog for the latest WhatsApp iOS update also mentions features such as the ability to share photos in HD quality and screen sharing within video calls.

General group chat for communities on Android beta

Talking about some of the other features under testing, WhatsApp has introduced a general group chat feature for communities on the Android beta version. The general chat could come in particularly handy to newcomers, allowing them to interact with existing members within a community and make it easier for them to navigate and participate in various groups. The feature is said to be accessible only while creating new communities. The maximum limit for such groups is capped at 1,024 members..

