WhatsApp for Android introduces general group chat in communities

Technology

WhatsApp for Android introduces general group chat in communities

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 08, 2023 | 11:28 am 2 min read

The new feature is currently limited to beta users

WhatsApp is releasing a new update, carrying version ID 2.23.19.6 on the Android beta, which introduces a general group chat feature for communities. The new feature primarily aims to boost communication between community members. Per WABetaInfo, new members joining a community may be automatically added to the general chat, similar to what happens with the community announcement group.

Enhancing user experience within communities

The new feature could potentially enhance the user experience within WhatsApp communities by providing a platform for new members to communicate with others and learn about the community and its groups. When joining a new community on the app, it can be challenging to know where to start and which groups to join. The general chat could greatly benefit newcomers by allowing them to interact with others, making it easier for them to navigate and participate in various groups.

The feature is only available for new communities

The general group chat is available for new communities only and has a maximum capacity of 1,024 members. To check if the feature is accessible to you, start a new community and you should find the general group chat generated right after that. It's important to note that the general group may not hide the list of members or their phone numbers.

Customizing community experience

After creating a new community, if users do not find the general group chat feature useful or relevant, they have the option to remove it. To do that, users must head to the community info screen, which was released with the WhatsApp beta update 2.23.17.6 for Android. This option allows users to tailor their community experience according to their preferences, ensuring that they have control over the features they want to utilize within their communities.

Share this timeline