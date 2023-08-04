Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 4 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey August 04, 2023 | 10:07 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed through the rewards redemption page (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire Max was introduced in India after the Free Fire version was banned by the government. Launched in 2021, the game boasts enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, and new features like the Fire Head Hunting Parachute. The game developers publish redeem codes on a daily basis, allowing players to purchase in-game items such as weapons, skins, diamonds, and more for free.

Check out the codes for today

The Free Fire MAX codes for August 4 are listed here. Utilize them to collect rewards. FF7WSM0CN44Z, FFE4E0DIKX2D, FF9MJ31CXKRG,FFAC2YXE6RF2 FFICJGW9NKYT, SARG886AV5GR, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, B6IYCTNH4PV3 FF11NJN5YS3E, MCPTFNXZF4TA, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

How to redeem codes?

Free Fire Max players can snag Rebel Academy Weapon loot crates, diamond vouchers, and more using redeem codes. These 12-digit alphanumeric codes are valid for a limited duration and can be redeemed via the game's official rewards redemption site. Post-redemption, the rewards will automatically appear in the in-game mail section or account wallet.

Limited-Time codes help unlock game treasures

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available for a limited time. These codes impact the gameplay and user experience by providing access to free diamonds. Additionally, players can also use them to unlock in-game items like weapon loot crates and diamond vouchers. After redeeming codes, the game vault appears, granting access to rewards that help improve in-game combat experience.