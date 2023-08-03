Technology

Free Fire MAX's codes for August 3: Unlock exclusive rewards

August 03, 2023

The redeem codes provide free access to additional in-game rewards (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX players can win several rewards in the Twist Top-Up event by using diamonds, the in-game currency. You can get the Free Chroma Twist emote for 100 diamonds and the Rubescent War top for 200 diamonds. The Rubescent bottom and mask will cost 500 and 700 diamonds, while headwear requires 1,200 diamonds. Alternatively, redeem codes provide these items for free.

Check out the list of codes for today

If you do not wish to spend diamonds, you can get the additional in-game collectibles using the redeem codes. Here are the codes for today. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, UVX9-PYZV-54AC. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, NPFY-ATT3-HGSQ. MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Free Fire MAX redeem codes expire within 12-18 hours. To redeem the codes, visit the game's redemption website and log in using your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK credentials. Enter a redeem code in the text box and hit confirm. If successful, you'll find your rewards in the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

Free Fire World Series tournament to be held in November

The Free Fire World Series tournament is coming in November, but for now, players can join the Twist Top-Up event to win prizes. To participate, players need to purchase diamonds. Once the diamonds show up in your account, you're eligible for rewards. This event is a great opportunity to obtain in-game items like headwear, tops, bottoms, masks, and emotes.