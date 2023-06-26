Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's June 26 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey June 26, 2023 | 10:08 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿ lets individuals collect in-game items using diamonds—the gaming currency that can be obtained only by shelling out a sizeable sum of real money. Since not every gamer is willing to invest resources, creators have introduced an alternative rewards collection strategy. Each day, new redeemable codes are released, which allow players to snag gaming gear for free. Check out today's codes.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has attracted a massive Android user base with its improved graphics. The game accounts for more than 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. As a token of appreciation, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program, through which redeemable codes are published on a daily basis, helping players unlock several in-game items.

Codes are valid once per player

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, players must use their official login information on the rewards redemption page. Use of Guest IDs is prohibited. Only individuals on Indian servers can redeem codes. The codes have a restricted redemption timeframe, and they should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release. Also, they are valid once per gamer.

Players can unlock these in-game rewards

Free Fire MAX codes are composed of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters and are redeemable only via the game's rewards redemption page. These codes help players in collecting exclusive in-game rewards like weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more.

Here are the codes for June 26

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 26 are listed here. FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFICJGW9NKYT, FFCO8BS5JW2D, FFAC2YXE6RF2. FFICJGW9NKYT, XUW3FNK7AV8N, FF11NJN5YS3E, FF11WFNPP956. MQJWNBVHYAQM, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, W4GPFVK2MR2C. WCMERVCMUSZ9, MSJX8VM25B95.

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Head to the official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. In the text field, enter a redeemable code, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption will allow players to collect a reward from the game's mail/notification panel within 24 hours.