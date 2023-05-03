Technology

New plugin unlocks ChatGPT's potential as a realtor

Written by Athik Saleh May 03, 2023, 02:53 pm 2 min read

The new plugin makes ChatGPT a realtor

It seems ChatGPT, the chatbot extraordinaire, has developed a taste for real estate. Zillow, the Seattle-based real estate marketplace company, has developed a new ChatGPT plugin to help people with their property hunts. Dubbed the Zillow ChatGPT plugin, it unlocks the chatbot's potential as a realtor. Let's see how the new plugin can assist you in your search for your dream house.

Why does this story matter?

Last month, OpenAI supercharged ChatGPT with the introduction of plugins. The company's aim was to make the chatbot an interactive interface with different services.

Of all of ChatGPT's multiple manifestations courtesy of plugins, a realtor is one of the least expected. However, considering the very specific needs of people looking for houses, this might be a smart move.

ChatGPT will find houses based on specific criteria

The new plugin allows users to treat ChatGPT like a normal realtor. They can ask the chatbot about specific listings or the kind of property they are looking to purchase or rent based on specific criteria. Users can share the location, price range, and bedroom count, among others, with ChatGPT to find the house of their choice.

Only select users have access for now

The new ChatGPT plugin is available for "a select number" of users of the chatbot, the company said. Others will get the realtor version of ChatGPT over time. As Zillow is only available in the US, only people there can use the Zillow ChatGPT plugin. Do you know how ChatGPT gets its information about the properties? Well, from Zillow's database.

Generative AI is changing search: Zillow CTO

"Generative AI is changing the way people search for information," Zillow CTO David Beitel said. "As the first major residential real estate marketplace to bring advanced, AI-powered search to the home-shopping experience, we understand its immense potential," he added. "We look forward to developing more tech innovations with OpenAI technology in the future."

The plugin is in its alpha testing phase

Home shopping already involves filtering houses based on different criteria, including the number of bedrooms, location, etc. You might be wondering how is the new plugin any better than that. Well, we won't know that for a while, as the plugin is in its alpha testing phase. The finished product will most likely look much different than the current version.