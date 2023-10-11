Adobe's new AI feature can upscale low-resolution videos and GIFs

By Dwaipayan Roy Oct 11, 2023

The tool uses diffusion-based upsampling technology

Adobe has developed an innovative AI-powered upscaling tool called "Project Res-Up" that aims to enhance the quality of low-resolution GIFs and video footage. By using diffusion-based upsampling technology, a generative AI method that creates new data based on its training, this tool not only increases video resolution but also improves sharpness and detail. While it's not yet available for beta testing, demonstrations of the technology have shown impressive potential in upscaling video resolution.

Reviving old videos and GIFs with enhanced quality

In a side-by-side comparison, Adobe showcased Project Res-Up's capabilities by upscaling a clip from The Red House (1947) from 480x360 to 1,280x960, boosting the total pixel count by a whopping 675%. The resulting footage was significantly sharper, with the AI removing most blurriness and adding details such as hair strands and highlights. Although the upscaled footage still looked slightly unnatural, it was a considerable improvement compared to upscaling technologies like NVIDIA's TV Shield or Microsoft's Video Super Resolution.

Sharper details and realistic textures

Another cool demonstration of Project Res-Up involved cropping a video to focus on a baby elephant. The upscaling tool enhanced the low-resolution crop, got rid of most blur, and added small details like skin wrinkles. The artificial wrinkles moved naturally with the animal without appearing overly artificial. This example highlights the tool's ability to sharpen low-contrast details that aren't visible in the original footage, giving upscaled videos a more lifelike appearance.

Breathing new life into memes and more

Adobe's Project Res-Up could also breathe new life into GIFs, reviving memes from the MySpace era. By improving low-resolution images and videos, this experimental AI-powered tool has the potential to revolutionize how we view and share older content. Although it's still in development, there's no word on when it might become available for public use. However, its impressive demonstrations have already generated excitement and anticipation in the tech community.