iOS 17.1 brings new features, fixes iPhone 12's radiation issue

The new update will bring a host of other improvements to Apple Music, AirDrop as well

Apple will reportedly launch the iOS 17.1 update later this month. The new firmware will fix the iPhone 12 radiation issue and bring a major improvement for the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro models. To recall, iPhone 12 sales were halted in France due to radiation level concerns, but Apple's new update is expected to resolve the problem. The update will reduce the radiation emitted by iPhone 12, ensuring it meets safety standards followed in France.

New Action Button response for iPhone 15 Pro models

The Action Button on iPhone 15 Pro models performs a certain action when pressed and the new update is bringing a notable change to it, as highlighted by 9to5Mac. With the new update, users will have to press the Action Button for a longer duration to activate it. This feature will only be enabled when the iPhone senses it is inside a pocket, preventing accidental activation of the Action Button.

iOS 17.1 brings new features and changes for iPhones

Slated for release later this month, the iOS 17.1 update, currently in beta, also brings several new features and modifications pertaining to Apple Music, AirDrop, lock lcreen, and more. Within Apple Music, users can favorite songs, albums, and artists by clicking the star icon. The update will also let users set albums for Photo Shuffle on the iPhone's lock screen, and the flashlight indicator will be shown on more iPhones with the Dynamic Island.

iPhone users can AirDrop files over cellular connections

Additionally, the iOS 17.1 update enables AirDrop file transfers to continue over cellular connections outside of the AirDrop range, as long as both iPhones are signed in to iCloud and the transfer is initiated over Wi-Fi. A new "Use Cellular Data" option can be found in the Settings app, allowing users to send and receive files via AirDrop using a cellular network for times when Wi-Fi isn't available, preventing file transfer failures due to loss of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Connected Cards: Wallet app integration for UK iPhone users

With the new update, iPhone users in the UK can add debit and credit cards from select banks to the Wallet app and view their available balances and latest transactions for those accounts, per MacRumors. This new Connected Cards feature is currently exclusive to the UK, but it is expected to expand to the US in the future. Lastly, the new software will be compatible with the Bluetooth-supported N64 controller released for the Nintendo Switch.