Fire at Apple supplier Pegatron's India facility halts iPhone assembly

Business

Fire at Apple supplier Pegatron's India facility halts iPhone assembly

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 25, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

Pegatron accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India

A fire incident at Pegatron's iPhone assembly facility near Chennai on Sunday night has led to a temporary halt in production. The Taiwanese company canceled the first two shifts today and has not yet informed workers about if and when the third shift would commence. To note, Pegatron accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India.

Emergency crews extinguish blaze, no injuries reported

A local official from the emergency response department told Reuters that multiple fire engines from various stations were required to put out the fire, which took nearly five hours. However, Pegatron confirmed that there were no injuries, casualties, or damage to any of its assets. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the concerned authorities.

Pegatron downplays the impact of the fire incident

Pegatron told Reuters that "there was a spark incident" at the facility, which is now under control. The company stated that the incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact." Apple has been increasing its presence in India since 2017, starting with Wistron and later Foxconn, as the Centre started pushing for local manufacturing. Pegatron began iPhone assembly in the country in September 2020 and is in talks to start a second facility in Tamil Nadu.

Share this timeline