Written by Sanjana Shankar September 25, 2023 | 04:46 pm 1 min read

Lego aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050

Popular toy manufacturing company Lego has scrapped its plans to use recycled plastic bottles for making new building blocks. Earlier in 2021, the company had said it would make toy bricks that do not contain crude oil within two years. Now, after two years of testing, the company has revealed that using recycled PET did not reduce carbon emissions. Hence, it will explore other sustainable materials to achieve its environmental goals.

The company is looking at other alternative materials

Lego's decision to abandon recycled PET bottles comes after it found that it requires "too much" new production equipment, per Bloomberg, which would negate any potential environmental benefits. "We're currently testing and developing Lego bricks made from a range of alternative sustainable materials, including other recycled plastics and plastics made from alternative sources such as e-methanol," Lego said.

Lego aims to go carbon-neutral by 2050

Lego aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050, with an interim target of reducing emissions by 37% from 2019 levels by 2032. The company has invested in CO2-neutral factories in Vietnam and the US but faces challenges in cutting absolute emissions amid high sales growth. Per BBC, the toymaker intends to spend more than $1.2 billion on sustainability efforts through 2025.

