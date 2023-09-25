India drops proposed mandatory licensing for laptop imports

India's new import management system will begin operating on November 1, 2023

India is relaxing its planned restrictions on imports of laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware by removing the mandatory licensing requirement for tech importers. Instead, companies will be required to register under India's import management system. This move aims to boost local production and give manufacturers like Apple, HP, and Dell more time to prepare for potential curbs.

Modi's vision for world-class tech industry

The government's recent initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and establish a globally competitive technology production sector in India. Companies such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and Foxconn Technology Group have sought subsidies to make laptops, tablets, and other products in India. The country introduced a $2.1 billion financial incentive plan this year to attract computer makers to India.

New registration rules for IT hardware imports

Under the new scheme, businesses importing tech products into India will be required to undergo registration. Unlike the previously contemplated licensing system, these updated regulations won't impose restrictions on inbound shipments for approximately six to nine months. Import quotas could gradually come into play as companies initiate local hardware production. The specific import quota for each company will be determined based on its local production, import of IT hardware, and export of such products from India.

Import management system to launch soon

India's new import management system will begin operating on November 1, 2023. The planned rules don't apply to smartphones. Tech importers will no longer need compulsory licensing but will be required to register under the new system. This move is expected to help boost local production while ensuring sufficient availability of consumer electronics in the country.

