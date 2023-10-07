Intel may have mistakenly disclosed Windows 12 release timeframe

By Akash Pandey 07:41 pm Oct 07, 202307:41 pm

Indications point to a significant Windows 12 launch in 2024 with fresh AI features

﻿Intel has hinted at a possible "Windows refresh" in 2024. Comments from Intel CFO David Zinsner during the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference suggest a new Windows release (likely Windows 12) is about to happen. "We actually think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for client...because of the Windows refresh (sic)," said Zinsner at the conference, per Seeking Alpha Transcripts. This comes after internal Intel documents leaked earlier this year, referencing Windows 12 and Intel's Meteor Lake.

Meteor Lake chips with AI coprocessor coming soon

Intel has announced its Meteor Lake mobile chips, and they are set to launch in December with a dedicated AI coprocessor. Meteor Lake is Intel's first CPU to feature separate chiplets for each component and the first to use its Intel 4 process node. The addition of an AI coprocessor will be noteworthy, considering Microsoft's push for AI features within Windows. This development aligns with Microsoft's goal of incorporating AI-powered features in future Windows versions.

Microsoft's plans for AI integration in future Windows versions

Microsoft has not officially announced plans for Windows 12, but there are signs that the company aims to include AI-powered features in upcoming versions of its operating system. In an interview with The Verge earlier this year, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's head of consumer marketing, said, "As we start to develop future versions of Windows, we'll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience."

Intel and Microsoft collaboration on next-gen Windows

Intel's hint at a 2024 Windows refresh and the development of its Meteor Lake desktop platform point to an ongoing collaboration between Intel and Microsoft on the next generation of Windows. As both companies focus on integrating AI capabilities into their products, the new Windows version will likely boast advanced AI-powered features. This collaboration could lead to a significant shift in the PC market, with consumers potentially upgrading their systems to take advantage of the latest technology.