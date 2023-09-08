Indian talents shine on TIME magazine's TIME100 AI list

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

TIME magazine has released its first-ever TIME100 AI list, highlighting the 100 most influential individuals shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI). While the list features prominent names such as Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Demis Hassabis, the list also recognizes the significant contributions of individuals of Indian origin, underscoring India's increasing importance in the realm of AI. Take a look at the list of individuals of Indian origin who have earned a place on the esteemed list.

Neal Khosla, Sneha Revanur

Neal Khosla is the CEO and co-founder of Curai. Curai's subscription-based virtual care service leverages AI to assist doctors in handling routine tasks, allowing a small team of clinicians to serve a large number of patients. Sneha Revanur is the founder and president of Encode Justice. Revanur believes that her generation should play a vital role in shaping AI policy, and her efforts have earned her a seat at a roundtable discussion on AI with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tushita Gupta, Manu Chopra

Tushita Gupta is the CTO and co-founder of Refiberd. Gupta and her co-founder Sarika Bajaj aim to revolutionize textile recycling by using AI to identify the composition of various textile items. Manu Chopra is the CEO of Karya, a nonprofit organization that ensures workers are paid a fair wage for their contributions to AI projects. Chopra's mission is to address the inequities in AI data generation, aiming to uplift communities that have been left behind.

Kalika Bali, Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor

Kalika Bali is the principal researcher at Microsoft Research India. Bali's significant project with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation aims to create "gender intentional" datasets in five Indian languages, striving to eliminate gender biases in AI training data. Arvind Narayanan, a professor of computer science at Princeton University co-authored a book with one of his PhD students, Sayash Kapoor, titled "How to Recognize AI Snake Oil." The book gained widespread attention and is set to be published in 2024.

Pushmeet Kohli, Romesh and Suni Wadhwani

Pushmeet Kohli is the vice president of research at Google DeepMind. He is known for his work on AI safety and contributions to the development of the AlphaFold protein structure prediction system. Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, are co-founders of Wadhwani AI. Among their notable projects is the development of AI programs to predict high-risk and mortality among tuberculosis (TB) patients in India.

