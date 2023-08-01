Bhavish Aggarwal establishes AI start-up to develop large language model

Bhavish Aggarwal plans to acquire US-based AI start-ups

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Indian entrepreneur behind ride-hailing giant Ola and electric vehicle start-up Ola Electric, is diving into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with a new venture. He has established an AI start-up focused on developing a large language model and is eyeing two US-based AI start-ups for potential acquisitions. He has also hinted at creating a semiconductor design firm.

He is in talks to raise $50 million

Aggarwal seems to be serious about his AI start-up. He is in talks to secure over $50 million in funding for this AI project. However, it is unclear what he plans to do about the semiconductor project. It may or may not be part of the same AI venture. Aggarwal is yet to say anything about his new plans.

Investors are wary of Ola founder's aggressive expansions

Aggarwal has a history of exploring various sectors. AI and semiconductor designing are his latest areas of interest. However, his aggressive expansion into unrelated fields and their subsequent corporate structures have sometimes unsettled his investors. For instance, some Ola backers were unhappy about not receiving a stake in Ola Electric when it spun out of the ride-hailing company.

