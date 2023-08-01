Ashneer Grover files petition against government over income tax notice

Written by Athik Saleh August 01, 2023 | 12:57 pm 1 min read

Ashneer Grover filed a petition before the Delhi High Court

Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director, has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court to challenge an income tax notice under Section 8 of the Black Money Act. He is seeking cancellation of the notice and a stay on assessment proceedings under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Petition termed the notice 'arbitrary' and 'mechanical'

Grover filed the petition against the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and Deputy Director of Income Tax. The hearing is expected to start today. His petition said the notice was issued in an "arbitrary" and "mechanical" manner. It added that the notice "suffers from unparalleled perversity and is a complete travesty of justice."

Grover had criticized India's tax rates

The income tax notice was issued to Grover on May 29, 2023. It was before he made some controversial statements about the country's taxation system. "Taxpayers are doing charity in the country. They are not getting any benefits," Grover said. According to him, taxation is a punishment. He said he would lower India's tax rate when he becomes a politician.

