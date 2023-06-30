Technology

Microsoft's AI shopping tools in Bing, Edge: How to use

Microsoft's AI shopping tools in Bing, Edge: How to use

Written by Athik Saleh June 30, 2023 | 12:04 pm 2 min read

Microsoft has introduced three AI shopping tools in Bing and Edge

Microsoft is on a mission to incorporate AI into all its products and services. As part of it, the company has announced a slew of AI tools targeting shoppers. The tools are part of the new Bing search engine and the Bing AI chatbot in the Edge browser. Let's see what these tools are and how they would help users.

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, Microsoft has added multiple shopping features to the Edge browser. More often than not, users have pushed back against such updates. The company would be hoping that things turn out differently this time. Especially considering the recent AI-based shopping tool Google introduced. Google's AI-based virtual try-on makes the shopping experience more like the in-store process.

Microsoft will generate tailored buying guides based on searches

Microsoft has added three AI-powered shopping features: Buying Guide, Review Summaries, and Price Match. The company will use GPT-4's capabilities to generate a buying guide automatically. For instance, if someone is on the internet for back-to-school shopping, they can type in "college supplies" in the Bing search box. The AI will generate a detailed buying guide.

Buying guide will generate a comprehensive category-wise list

The buying guide will have a comprehensive category-wise list and product suggestions. The AI shopping assistant will also create a table comparing items. Users will be able to compare the specs of each product. Microsoft will also show where to buy them. The Bing buying guides are now available in the US. The company started the worldwide rollout of Edge buying guides today.

Bing Chat will generate an overview of reviews

Reading through multiple reviews is an important part of online shopping. However, it might seem like an endless process for many. Microsoft has a solution for this - Review Summaries. Users can ask Bing Chat in Edge to summarize what people are saying about a product. It will generate an overview of reviews. The feature is available starting today.

Price match will notify users of price drop

Another feature Microsoft is rolling out is Price Match. It will assist users by monitoring the price of a product. When the product's price drops, it will notify users and help them request a price match. The company has partnered with US retailers with price match policies. It will add more in the future.