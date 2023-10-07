Samsung Tab S9 FE series now available: Should you buy

By Akash Pandey 07:23 pm Oct 07, 202307:23 pm

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series packs dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Samsung recently unveiled its Galaxy Tab S9 FE series tablets in India, hot on the heels of their global debut. They are now available via Samsung's official store, Amazon, and other retail outlets. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts at Rs. 36,999 for 8GB/128GB (Wi-Fi), while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ begins at Rs. 46,999 for 8GB/128GB (Wi-Fi). As part of an introductory offer, they can now be bought for as low as Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 41,999, respectively.

Take a look at the highlights

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE boasts a 10.9-inch WQXGA LCD display, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA LCD display. Both offer a 90Hz refresh rate and support a stylus and keyboard. They bear IP68 dust and water resistance. When it comes to cameras, the Tab S9 FE features an 8MP rear and 12MP front camera. The Tab S9 FE+ features an 8MP main and 8MP ultrawide rear sensors and a 12MP front snapper.

Exynos 1380 chip powers tablets

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series packs a punch with the Exynos 1380 processor for smooth performance. While the FE model offers 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage, the FE+ provides 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. In addition, both tablets support expandable storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. Both tablets run on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system. The FE trim houses an 8,000mAh battery, and the FE+ version has a 10,090mAh battery.

Should you consider buying Galaxy Tab S9 FE series?

After skipping the last generation, Samsung finally released two new Fan Edition tablets. The company has incorporated some features into the Tab S9 FE series directly from some flagship models, most notably IP68 dust and water resistance and the latest connectivity standards. In addition to the newer software, there are some other significant upgrades that make them worthwhile if you are considering purchasing a less expensive Samsung tablet than the Tab S9 series.