TECNO CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition goes official in India

Technology

TECNO CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition goes official in India

Written by Akash Pandey August 29, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

The limited-edition TECNO phone packs stereo speakers

TECNO has introduced the CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition, a unique variant of the original CAMON 20 smartphone, exclusively in a green color. This eye-catching model features a leather finish with embossed texture and artistic graffiti on the rear panel. Its side profile also matches the back. The phone retains similar specifications as its standard sibling. However, it costs Rs. 15,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which can be picked up through Amazon and retail stores in India.

Let's look at the specifications of the device

TECNO's latest fashionable smartphone offers a top-centered punch-hole and an in-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. At the back, the handset includes a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary, a 2MP depth, and a QVGA tertiary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the front panel houses a 32MP camera.

There's a 5,000mAh battery under the hood

The TECNO CAMON 20 Avocado Art Edition is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired charging. On the software front, it boots Android 13-based HiOS 13. The phone supports dual-SIMs, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, e-compass, and an ambient light sensor.

Share this timeline