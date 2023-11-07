Government to issue unique Aadhaar-like customer ID to mobile users

By Akash Pandey 12:46 pm Nov 07, 202312:46 pm

The mobile customer ID system will help improve cybersecurity

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is putting the finishing touches on a new plan to assign unique customer IDs to mobile users. The goal is to improve cybersecurity and streamline the distribution of government-backed financial benefits. As reported by Financial Express, the mobile customer ID system will make it easier to track SIM cards under one ID, documents using which users obtained their SIM cards, and smooth identification of the individuals who own these cards.

Aadhaar-like ID to prevent issuance of excessive SIM cards

The one-of-a-kind customer ID will function as a comprehensive identifier for primary and secondary phone connections, akin to the 14-digit Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Account (ABHA) health ID connected to the Aadhaar card. This effort will aid in preventing the distribution of SIM cards to a single customer beyond the allowed limit of nine, which is currently only detected when the telecom department carries out audits using AI-powered facial recognition technology.

DoT disconnected 6.4 million fraudulent connections in six months

In the last six months, employing facial recognition technology, the DoT has severed over 6.4 million fraudulent phone connections. This underscores the Indian government's dedication to bolstering cybersecurity and safeguarding mobile subscribers.

Addressing verification concerns and children's data protection

In order to confirm the actual users of SIM cards, the government is contemplating requiring subscribers to specify which family members will use the connection when acquiring a SIM card. This step is intended to assist telecom companies in adhering to verifiable parental consent requirements related to children's data under data protection laws. The DoTis actively investigating methods to thwart fraudulent connections by monitoring unique consumer IDs issued when customers apply for a connection.

SIM card usage patterns will be analyzed

The government's strategy further involves classifying each consumer ID according to diverse demographics such as age, gender, marital status, income, education, and employment. By examining the usage patterns of SIM cards linked to each consumer ID, the government can provide instructions to deactivate specific IDs and their associated SIM cards in case of any suspicious activity.

New regulations for SIM card sellers and KYC checks

Starting December 1, the government will implement new rules mandating telecom companies to register SIM card sellers and perform thorough Know Your Customer (KYC) checks before integrating them into the system. These regulations address concerns voiced by telecom companies. These pertain to difficulties in obtaining verifiable parental consent for processing children's data and differentiating between minor and adult consumers on their networks.