Box office collection: 'Animal' fails the third Monday test

By Aikantik Bag 09:30 am Dec 19, 202309:30 am

'Animal' box office collection

Ranbir Kapoor has proved his mettle on the commercial front and has emerged to be a new-generation superstar with the recently released film Animal. After a monstrous global box office collection, the movie seems to have finally slowed down in its third week. The action drama is inching closer to the Rs. 850 crore mark globally and will seek stability on weekdays.

Aiming for gradual momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial earned Rs. 5.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 517.94 crore in India. The movie needs gradual momentum to hold the fort against the upcoming big Christmas releases. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, among others. The project is bankrolled by T-Series.

