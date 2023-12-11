'Dunki' Drop 5: SRK-Taapsee go on a journey of life

By Aikantik Bag 05:36 pm Dec 11, 202305:36 pm

'Dunki' releases on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a hat trick of commercial blockbusters with Dunki. The superstar is leaving no stone unturned in promoting the upcoming satirical drama. After announcing the promotional song Oh Maahi, the actor has now unveiled the Dunki Drop 5. The soulful song is about longing and keeping our close ones closer to our hearts.

More about the song

Khan, Arijit Singh, and Pritam are considered to be the Holy Trinity and they've hit the mark again. Singh's emotional vocals met Khan's effervescent aura to produce this musical gem. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. The movie is slated for a December 21 release. It will be pitted against Salaar.

