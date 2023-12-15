'His heart stopped...' Bobby Deol gives update on Shreyas Talpade

'His heart stopped...' Bobby Deol gives update on Shreyas Talpade

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Dec 15, 2023

Bobby Deol has given an update on Shreyas Talpade's health

On Thursday night, news broke out that Hindi-Marathi actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital, Andheri, Mumbai. Now, Deol's friend and co-actor Bobby Deol, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, revealed that Talpade's "heart had stopped for about 10 minutes." The incident occurred post the shoot of Ahmed Khan's multistarrer Welcome to the Jungle.

Here's what Deol revealed

The Animal actor spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about 10 minutes, apparently. Now they've revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine." Deol worked with Talpade in Poster Boys in 2017, which also marked Talpade's feature directorial debut.

Here's what exactly happened to Talpade

A source spoke to the media about the chain of events that led to Talpade's ill health, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action." "After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way."

About 'Welcome to the Jungle': Cast and release date

Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the Welcome franchise after Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). It stars a huge ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tusshar Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Arshad Warsi, among others. It will be released on December 20, 2024.

Talpade's next release and overall career highlights

Talpade's next release will be Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut and co-starring her, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. It will be released early next year. Talpade is known for a wide variety of roles in Bollywood and some of his most famous works are Om Shanti Om, Iqbal, Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Golmaal 3, and Housefull 2. He has also been active in Marathi cinema since 2004 and has a couple of dubbing roles to his credit.