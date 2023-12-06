'Dashmi' teaser fails to tease or stir interest

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Dashmi' teaser fails to tease or stir interest

By Aikantik Bag 01:51 pm Dec 06, 202301:51 pm

'Dashmi' releases on January 12, 2024

Indian cinema is heavily influenced by Indian mythology and Ramayana is one of the most adapted of them. Bollywood is now adapting a new film based on Vijaya Dashami titled Dashmi. The Shantanu Anand Tambe directorial is set for theatrical release on January 12, 2024. The makers have now unveiled the teaser which neither teases nor gives out anything about the film.

2/3

Cast of the film

The teaser is visually jarring, not well edited, and promises an old wine in a new bottle drama. The cast includes Aadil Khan, Vardhan Puri, Monica Chaudhary, Gaurav Sareen, Sanjay Pandey, Daljiet Kaur Patel, and Khushi Hajare, among others. The project is bankrolled by 3S Movies. Let's see if the mythological drama lives up to the expectations of viewers.

3/3

Instagram Post