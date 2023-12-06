'Met the King': Vir Das on meeting Shah Rukh Khan

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Dec 06, 202301:07 pm

'The Archies' premieres on Netflix of Thursday

Zoya Akhtar is returning with a full feature film after more than four years and The Archies had its grand premiere on Tuesday. The star-studded event was attended by many Bollywood A-listers. International Emmy Award-winning comedian Vir Das was one of the attendees and has now shared a photograph with fellow attendee Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram. Das captioned it, "Met the King." Khan and family attended the event as it marked his daughter Suhana Khan's OTT debut.

Premiere date of 'The Archies'

Das has been on cloud nine after his Emmy win for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing. Celebrities across the world have lauded the comedian-actor for this wonderful achievement. Separately, the premiere was attended by actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. The Archies premieres on Netflix on Thursday and it also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, and Yuvraj Menda, among others.

