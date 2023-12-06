'The Archies' early reviews: Subhash Ghai, Dia, Kajol shower praises

By Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2023

'The Archies' premieres on Netflix on Thursday

Zoya Akhtar's latest film, The Archies, garnered a standing ovation at a star-studded special screening on Tuesday. Set to debut on Netflix on Thursday, the movie is inspired by the beloved Archies Comics and stars a fresh cast, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Notable filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actors Dia Mirza and Kajol were among those who lauded the film on social media. Let's check their reviews!

Ghai lauded Akhtar's directing skills

Ghai took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "I love d director #ZOYA AKHTAR who loves to give surprises by her every new amazing film. I attended premiere of #ARCHIE N She displays her musical dynamics wonderfully-A broadway style with real life performances from stars kids n new talent so beautifully. blessings (sic)." Kajol penned, "Kudos to all the new entrants for looking so authentic to the feel" and shared her vintage look from the premiere.

More about the star-studded event

Mirza expressed her thoughts on the film via Instagram. She wrote, "Their voices are the sunbeams that bright light. Because you are never too young to make a difference. Loved Loved Loved this movie and can't wait for you all to watch it." Other celebrities, such as Janhvi Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, also showed their support for the young cast members on social media. The event was attended by Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

