'Oppenheimer' to 'Squid Game: The Challenge': Here's your weekend watchlist

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Nov 23, 202302:10 am

Shows, movies to binge-watch this upcoming weekend

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend entertainment journey as we bring you a curated list of unmissable shows and movies on various OTT platforms. From gripping dramas to blockbuster movies, our selection guarantees it all. Grab your snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and let the streaming extravaganza begin with this weekend's must-watch shows and movies across the ever-expanding digital world.

'Oppenheimer' (November 22- Prime Video, Apple TV+, BookMyShow)

Christopher Nolan's latest historical biographical drama film Oppenheimer delves into the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist instrumental in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Cillian Murphy perfectly captures the moral and ethical complexities faced by Oppenheimer as the film explores the consequences of scientific achievement on humanity and the world. It earned $95,01,91,715 gross worldwide.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' (November 22- Netflix)

In Squid Game: The Challenge, 456 players will compete to win $4.56M, Netflix's largest cash prize in reality television history. As per the streaming giant, a series of games will test each player's mettle and make them consider the lengths they will go in order to prevail. Expect shrewd alliances, cunning plans, and well-timed betrayals without a life-and-death situation.

'My Demon' (November 24- Netflix)

The upcoming South Korean drama series My Demon stars Kim Yoo-jung (Love in the Moonlight), Song Kang (Nevertheless, Forecasting Love and Weather), Lee Sang-yi, and Kim Hae-sook. The series follows a devilish heiress of a conglomerate (Kim) and her contract marriage with a demon (Kang) who temporarily loses his powers. While this brings them happiness and romance, it doesn't necessarily end well.

'A Nearly Normal Family' (November 24- Netflix)

Based on the namesake bestselling novel, A Nearly Normal Family is a six-part crime drama series directed by Per Hanefjord. It follows the Sandell family, a normal family consisting of the priest Adam, the lawyer Ulrika, and their 19-year-old daughter Stella, all living a seemingly perfect life in a polished residential suburb outside of Lund until Stella is accused of murder, as per Netflix.

'The Village' (November 24- Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Milind Rau, the Tamil horror thriller television series The Village marks Arya's debut on OTT. It also stars Divya Pillai, George Maryan, Baby Aazhiya, John Kokken. and Pooja Ramachandran. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta's namesake graphic horror novel, it follows a family living in the remote Kattiyal village of Tamil Nadu haunted by terrifying monsters and mutants.