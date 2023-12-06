'The Archies' premiere: Suhana's red gown has this SRK connect

By Aikantik Bag 11:08 am Dec 06, 202311:08 am

'The Archies' premieres on Thursday on Netflix

Suhana Khan is gearing up for her OTT debut with The Archies slated to premiere on Thursday. Recently, Khan was seen walking the carpet with her father Shah Rukh Khan. The doting dad sported a special Archies T-shirt paired with a black blazer, while Khan dazzled in a radiant red gown. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a similarity with an old speech of SRK where he wished to walk the red carpet with Khan.

SRK is the king of manifestations

An old video from the 56th Filmfare Awards in 2011 has resurfaced, where SRK expressed his wish to see his daughter in a red gown. Back then, he received the Best Actor award for My Name Is Khan from Rekha and mentioned that his unwell daughter was supposed to join him wearing a red gown. Fans were overjoyed to witness how life came full circle after 12 years for the superstar.

