Best animated movies to watch on Apple TV+

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best animated movies to watch on Apple TV+

By Namrata Ganguly 11:07 am Dec 06, 202311:07 am

Best animated movies on Apple TV+

Dive into a world where imagination knows no bounds with Apple TV+'s stellar collection of animated movies. This curated selection transports audiences into enchanting realms, combining cutting-edge animation with compelling narratives. Whether you're seeking heartwarming family tales or visually mesmerizing adventures, explore the platform's best-animated movies that promise to captivate, inspire, and bring joy to viewers of all ages.

2/6

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise, The Super Mario Bros. Movie tells the origin story of Mario and Luigi, two Italian-American plumber brothers. The film unfolds as they are sent to another planet where they get caught up in a conflict between Princess Peach's Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser's Koopas. Chris Pratt has lent his voice to the character of Mario.

3/6

'Luck' (2022)

Directed by Peggy Holmes, Luck follows the adventures of the unluckiest girl in the world, who stumbles upon a secret organization of mythical creatures responsible for all the good and bad luck in the world. This heartwarming tale combines stunning animation with a whimsical storyline, offering a fresh perspective on luck, destiny, and the power of embracing one's unique qualities.

4/6

'Encanto' (2021)

Encanto is a magical animated film that transports audiences to a vibrant Colombian town where each member of the Madrigal family possesses a unique enchanting gift. Mirabel, the only family member without magical abilities, discovers the town's magic is in danger. This heartwarming tale, directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, celebrates family, individuality, and the extraordinary in the ordinary.

5/6

'Coco' (2017)

Coco is a visually stunning animated film that follows Miguel, a young Mexican boy with a passion for music, as he embarks on a magical journey to the Land of the Dead. Directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina, this heartfelt tale explores themes of family, tradition, and pursuing one's dreams, all set against the backdrop of Mexico's rich cultural heritage.

6/6

'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Monsters, Inc. is a delightful animated film directed by Pete Docter and David Silverman. Set in the monster world, where energy is generated from children's screams, the story follows Sulley and Mike, two lovable monsters working at Monsters, Inc. Their lives take a hilarious turn when they encounter a human child, challenging their preconceptions and leading to heartwarming adventures.