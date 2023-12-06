'...World needed Ranbir Kapoor': Arshad Warsi lauds 'Animal'

By Aikantik Bag 11:39 am Dec 06, 202311:39 am

'Animal' is currently running in theaters

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is again in the spotlight after the release of Animal. The action drama has divided the house on social media with a section calling him out for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Many lauded the director's conviction, too and now actor Arshad Warsi has taken to Twitter to praise the Ranbir Kapoor-headlined film.

'There is no boundary to this man's talent'

Warsi tweeted, "I saw #ANIMAL yesterday... @imvangasandeep and the film are INSANELY FANTASTIC. I think Rishiji & Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor. There is no boundary to this man's talent." He also thanked the team behind Animal for creating a "masterpiece." Reddy Vanga's films have always sparked the debate between socio-moral responsibility versus exercising freedom of speech. Amid the polarised views, the actioner has been a blockbuster at the box office.

Twitter Post

