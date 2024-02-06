Prime Video's 'Poacher' ropes in Alia Bhatt as executive producer

By Tanvi Gupta 12:57 pm Feb 06, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is unstoppable! She is expanding her horizons by stepping into the role of executive producer for the wildlife crime series Poacher through her Eternal Sunshine Productions. Directed by Richie Mehta, this gripping series is based on true events and exposes the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting February 23.

A writer of the Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime (2019), Canadian film director Mehta boasts an extensive list of credits, including Siddharth (2013) and India in a Day (2015). His next venture—inspired by real events—was filmed in Delhi and the jungles of Kerala. With Poacher, the creators aim to highlight the heroic efforts of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, and police constables who risked their lives to investigate the ivory poaching gang.

Bhatt's involvement and passion for wildlife conservation

Bhatt, who made her production debut with the 2022 Netflix film Darlings, is passionate about environmental sustainability and animal welfare. Through her platform Coexist and her sustainable fashion initiative Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe, Bhatt raises awareness about these crucial issues. She reportedly expressed her excitement about joining Poacher, stating that the story deeply moved her and she believes the series will deliver a powerful message to embrace coexistence.

Who's starring in this series?

Acclaimed Malayalam actors Roshan Mathew (Chathuram, Darlings) and Nimisha Sajayan (The Great Indian Kitchen) take the lead in this project. The cast also includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Purohit, Kani Kusruti, and others. Previously, the streaming platform unveiled a poster, hinting at a thrilling narrative with the caption, "Echoes from the jungle expose a deadly conspiracy!" Mathew—making his web series debut with Poacher—earlier expressed his admiration for Mehta's work and excitement about being part of this project.

'Poacher': Production details, international release

Produced by QC Entertainment's Edward H Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick in collaboration with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Poacher promises to be a thrilling watch. The eight-episode series will be available in Malayalam, Hindi, and English, reaching viewers in India and 240 countries worldwide. Notably, the first three episodes were showcased at the Sundance Film Festival, earning praise from audiences.