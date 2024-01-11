Netflix removes Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' amid legal soup for religious comments

By Aikantik Bag 05:03 pm Jan 11, 2024

Netflix takes down 'Annapoorani' amid backlash

Lady Superstar Nayanthara's recent release Annapoorani has become the talk of the town after the movie premiered on the OTT giant Netflix. The film is currently in a bit of a legal soup after Hindu nationalist groups accused the movie of being "anti-Hindu." A case has been filed against the film for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Amid the row, the movie has now been taken down from the OTT platform.

This is what Zee Studios replied to VHP's complaint

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Shriraj Nair shared a clip and wrote, "We are strictly warning you @NetflixIndia to immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences and @BajrangDalOrg style action. @ZeeStudios_ (sic)." Following the legal battle, Zee Studios, wrote to VHP stating that the film would be removed from the platform until edited.

Solanki alleged love jihad in his complaint, too

Ramesh Solanki, founder of the Hindu IT cell, filed a complaint against actors Nayanthara, Jai, writer-director Nilesh Krishna, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Netflix India's head, Monika Shergill. Solanki claimed the film promotes love jihad. However, Nayanthara's Annapoorani and Jai's Farhan share a friendly relationship in the movie. In one of the most debated scenes, Farhan persuades Annapoorani to eat meat by explaining that Lord Rama also consumed meat.

