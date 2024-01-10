'Annapoorani': Will Netflix remove Nayanthara's film amid love jihad allegations

By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Jan 10, 202405:39 pm

Why Nayanthara-led 'Annapoorani' is facing backlash? Details

Nayanthara's latest film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, has stirred controversy over the depiction of Lord Rama. The Tamil drama—directed by Nilesh Krishnaa—was released in theaters on December 1 and premiered on Netflix on December 29, 2023. Some netizens also argued that the film offends Hindu sentiments and promotes love jihad, leading many to call for a boycott of the streaming platform for hosting such content. Will Netflix remove the movie due to the pressure?

Controversial dialogue about Lord Rama's food habits sparked outrage

A scene in Annapoorani depicts a character informing Nayanthara's character that Lord Rama, along with Laxman and Sita, "consumed meat during their exile." This line has sparked outrage among netizens. It has been perceived as spreading false information about Hinduism, leading to strong reactions on social media. Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) spokesperson issued a stern warning to Netflix India, saying, "Immediately withdraw this evil movie of yours or else be ready to face legal consequences."

Police complaints filed against makers by political figures

Former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki has filed a police complaint against the producers of the film, claiming it has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. In his complaint, Solanki highlighted problematic scenes, including one where a Hindu priest's daughter offers namaz to cook biryani and another where love jihad was apparently promoted. He further urged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take necessary actions.

'Shame on you Netflix': Users responded on X/Twitter

Netizens heavily criticized the film's director for allegedly spreading misinformation about the Ramayana. One user expressed, "A Brahmin girl loving the smell of meat and her father stopping her, if this is not brainwashing, then what is it?" Another condemned Netflix India, stating, "SHAME ON U NETFLIX INDIA. You are spreading total misinformation about Hinduism and its culture, (sic)." A third individual questioned, "How can a 13-year-old girl brought up in a Brahmin family love the smell of nonveg."

Know more about the film 'Annapoorani'

Nayanthara aside, Annapoorani features Jai, Sathyaraj, Kartik Kumar, and Renuka in significant roles. It was released under the banner of Zee Studios & Naad Studios. The story revolves around the daughter of a temple cook who ventures into preparing non-vegetarian dishes to showcase her culinary talent and assert her independence as a skilled chef. As of now, neither Netflix India nor Nayanthara has responded to the controversy or the police complaint.