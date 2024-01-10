'Lovebirds,' Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ayushmann Khurrana talks about upcoming projects

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

'Lovebirds,' Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ayushmann Khurrana talks about upcoming projects

By Aikantik Bag 05:28 pm Jan 10, 202405:28 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly working on 'Lovebirds'

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. The actor is known for his socially responsible and quirky characters. After a decent 2023, he is currently working on his upcoming slate of films. As per a recent report, Khuranna is currently finalizing some captivating projects. He shared, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always."

2/3

Romcom to biopic: Khurrana to venture into unexplored waters

This comes amid reports of his upcoming romcom Lovebirds. However, nothing has been announced by the makers but given Khurrana, the film will have a different edge over template romantic dramas. "My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas." Given the buzz surrounding the Sourav Ganguly biopic, Khurrana might find success in this unexplored arena.

3/3

Khurrana to announce his upcoming films in grand way

While Khurrana is yet to disclose details about his upcoming films, fans are quite excited to see him in a never-before-seen avatar. He revealed that there are plans to announce these films individually and with grandeur. "In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement."