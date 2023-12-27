'Tauba Tera Jalwa': Ameesha Patel-Jatin Khurana starrer gets release date

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Tauba Tera Jalwa': Ameesha Patel-Jatin Khurana starrer gets release date

By Aikantik Bag 10:22 pm Dec 27, 202310:22 pm

'Tauba Tera Jalwa' hits the theaters on January 5, 2024

Actor Ameesha Patel is currently basking in the glory of the 2023 Hindi blockbuster Gadar 2. Now, the makers of her upcoming film Tauba Tera Jalwa have unveiled a new poster and announced its release date. The film, headlined by Patel, Jatin Khurana, and Indo-Polish actor Angela Krislinzki, is slated for January 5, 2024, release. Produced by Madanlal Khurana and Naresh Banal under Shreeram Production and Victorious Enterprises, the film is directed by Akashaditya Lama.

2/3

Khurana's take on the film

Khurana, who portrays Romy Tyagi in the film, stated, "Cinema is a canvas where every role is a new stroke of artistry, and portraying Romy Tyagi in Tauba Tera Jalwa has been an inspiring brushstroke in my journey." He added the character allowed him to delve into unexplored emotional depths and is eager for audiences to experience Tyagi's complexity on screen. The film's cast also includes Rajesh Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Anil Rastogi, and Ehsan Khan, among others.

3/3

Instagram Post