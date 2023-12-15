'Fighter's 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik-Deepika set the stage on fire

'Fighter's 'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik-Deepika set the stage on fire

By Aikantik Bag 12:08 pm Dec 15, 2023

'Sher Khul Gaye' is streaming on all leading platforms

As the party season is about to arrive this winter season, Fighter makers have dropped the first track, Sher Khul Gaye. The dancing number features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone setting the stage on fire with their suave moves and a catchy hook. Siddharth Anand seems to have hit the bullseye again with this trademark song. The actioner releases on January 25, 2024.

More about the song and the film

True-blue Bollywood stans look forward to Roshan's dancing skills and the actor has delivered yet again. The track is helmed by Anand's longtime collaborators Vishal-Sheykhar. The song is crooned by Vishal-Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao whereas Kumaar has written the lyrics. The cast includes Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor, among others. This winter fight the cold with Sher Khul Gaye!

