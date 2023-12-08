Best works of Junior Mehmood with Sachin Pilgaonkar

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Junior Mehmood collaborated with Sachin Pilogaonkar for several films including 'Geet Gaata Chal'

Late actor Naeem Sayyed, who gained popularity as Junior Mehmood, passed away on Friday. The 67-year-old actor succumbed to stomach cancer. He was best known for films like Hathi Mere Saathi. Among many actors who met him days before his death was Sachin Pilgaonkar, his longtime collaborator. Remembering Sayyed, here are titles in which he shared the screen space with Pilgaonkar; take a look.

'Jaana Pehchana'

Jaana Pehchana is the sequel of 1978's hit film Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se. Both the original and sequel were led by Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta. While the original was directed by Hiren Nag, Pilgaonkar himself directed the sequel in 2011, which showed the life of Arun (Pilgaonkar) after Lily's (Ranjeeta) death. Ranjeeta returned to the sequel as Asha, who is a look-alike of Lily.

'Brahmachari'

Featuring an ensemble cast comprising Shammi Kapoor, Pran, Rajshree, Mumtaz, Jagdeep, Asit Sen, and Pilgaonkar, Brahmachari became a box office super hit upon its release in 1968. Sayeed was seen as a supporting cast in the film. The movie went on to win many accolades including the Best Film, Best Actor, Best Music Director, and Best Story awards at the Filmfare Awards.

'Geet Gaata Chal'

Starring Pilgaonkar and Sarika in the leading roles, Geeta Gaata Chal is an iconic film that hit theaters in 1975. Helmed by Nag, the film also starred Madan Puri, Padma Khanna, and Leela Mishra in the supporting cast, while Sayyed, too, had a role to play. It's said to be a remake of the Bengali movie Atithi, which was released in 1965.

'Jaan-E-Bahaar'

Sayeed and Pilgaoonkar worked once again in Jaan-E-Bahaar, a film directed by Prakash Kapoor, and was released in 1979. Starring Pilgaonkar and Sarika in the leading roles, the film revolves around a young girl who runs away from home after her parents pressure her to marry a guy. She then meets a truck driver, Gopal, and falls in love with him.