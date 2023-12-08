Pa Ranjith's birthday: Films that won him Best Director trophies

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Pa Ranjith's birthday: Films that won him Best Director trophies

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 09:57 am Dec 08, 202309:57 am

Tamil filmmaker Pa Ranjith is awaiting the release of his next film 'Thangalaan'

Considered one of the finest filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Pa Ranjith, turned 41 on Friday. He made his direction debut with Attakathi which was released in 2012. The film became a commercial success, receiving rave reviews. On the occasion of his birthday, let's look back at films that made him win the Best Director trophy at various award shows.

2/5

'Attakathi'

His directorial debut Attakathi is a Tamil romantic comedy-drama. Starring Dinesh, Nandita Swetha, and Aishwarya Rajesh, it brought massive popularity to Ranjith. the film was hugely promoted by critically acclaimed filmmakers. It brought Ranjith his first nomination as the Best Director in Jaya TV Awards, which he went on to win. The film was also written by Ranjith.

3/5

'Madras'

The political drama, featuring Karthi in the leading role, is a story about two friends who get involved in a political rivalry that impacts their friendship. For Madras, Ranjith received six nominations across five award shows—Filmfare Awards South, Vijay Awards, South Indian International Movie Awards, Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, and Edison Awards—under the Best Story and Best Director categories. He took home five trophies.

4/5

'Kabali'

Ranjith's third directorial was Kabali, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. It also starred Radhika Apte, Sai Dhanshika, Kishore, Winston Chao, and many others. The story revolves around an aged gangster Kabali who seeks revenge from his rivals while on the lookout for his wife and daughter. Ranjith was nominated in the Filmfare Awards South and Edison Awards, winning the latter.

5/5

'Sarpatta Parambarai'

In 2021, Ranjith tasted success again with a period sports action film titled Sarpatta Parambarai. The film was co-produced by Ranjith under his production house Neelam Productions, along with Shanmugam Dhakshanaraj's K9 Studios. It starred Arya, John Kokken, and Shabeer Kallarakkal, among others. It fetched several nominations for Best Director and Best Film categories, winning the latter at Galatta Crown Awards.