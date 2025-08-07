Digital lender Fibe plans ₹1,500cr IPO, targeting $1B valuation

Fibe, a digital lending platform backed by TPG Capital, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise ₹1,000-₹1,500 crore. The company hopes to achieve a valuation of over $1 billion, according to Mint. It has already started talks with bankers and plans to finalize appointments by the end of this quarter. A stock market debut is expected by mid-to-late next year.

Service range Company overview and future plans Founded in 2015 as EarlySalary, Fibe provides quick, collateral-free loans to salaried professionals. The company has already disbursed over six million loans worth ₹20,000 crore across 350 cities. Fibe plans to use the funds raised from its IPO for tech upgrades and expanding impact lending in healthcare, education, and green energy sectors.

Financial backing Recent fundraising efforts Fibe's NBFC arm, EarlySalary Services Pvt Ltd, recently raised ₹225 crore in debt from various financial institutions. The company plans to use these funds for innovation-led growth and strengthening its lending operations. Last year, it raised $90 million in a mix of primary and secondary transactions led by TR Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Amara Partners.