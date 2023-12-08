'Fighter' teaser: Hrithik-Deepika actioner is crisp, suave, and patriotic

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Fighter' teaser: Hrithik-Deepika actioner is crisp, suave, and patriotic

By Aikantik Bag 11:08 am Dec 08, 202311:08 am

'Fighter' releases on January 25, 2024

Get ready, Siddharth Anand is arriving with his aerial actioner Fighter on January 25, 2024. As the buzz surrounding the film is huge, especially after the humongous success of Anand's Pathaan, the makers have now dropped the teaser. The teaser has all the elements—action, drama, poise, emotion—and that jaw-dropping last sequence is the icing on the cake. Let's enter the world of fighter jets!

2/3

More about the film

The teaser showcases some trademark Anand visuals like close saves, gravity-defying action, and larger-than-life characters. The recently released posters and the Fighter theme have been loved by viewers across the spectrum. This will mark Anand and Hrithik Roshan's reunion after War. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, among others. Are you ready for another box office juggernaut? Roger that!

3/3

Instagram Post