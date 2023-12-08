Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' registers decent opening

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Hi Nanna' registers decent opening

By Aikantik Bag 11:02 am Dec 08, 202311:02 am

'Hi Nanna' box office collection

Natural Star Nani has carved his niche in Telugu films and the actor is known for portraying different shades of characters. Ever since Hi Nanna was announced, the buzz was huge and the movie registered a decent opening. The father-daughter heartwarming drama received favorable reviews from critics and is set to conquer the box office over the weekend.

2/3

India collection, cast, and crew of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shouryuv directorial registered a Rs. 6.1 crore (early estimates) opening on Thursday. The emotional drama has struck a chord and Nani's performance has been praised unanimously. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, and Priyadarshi Pullikonda, among others. Shruti Haasan appears in a cameo. The project is bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri's Vyra Entertainments.

3/3

Twitter Post