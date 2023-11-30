Box office collection: 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' shows impressive momentum

By Aikantik Bag 10:50 am Nov 30, 202310:50 am

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' box office collection

Once in a while, an off-beat film gets released in theaters and awes the viewers to a different extent. Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX is one such film. The film received rave reviews from critics and it has become a blockbuster at the global box office, too. In its third week, the action drama is quite stable on the commercial front.

Crucial weekend lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 40 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 44.12 crore in India. At the global level, it is currently inching closer to the Rs. 60 crore mark. The cast includes Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Ilavarasu, Sathyan, and Aravind Akash, among others.

