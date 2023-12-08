'Yash 19' is now titled 'Toxic'; release date revealed

'Toxic' is slated for 2025 release

Finally! The curious case of Rocking Star Yash's upcoming film has been solved. The previously titled Yash 19 is now named Toxic and is directed by Mollywood actor-turned-director Geetu Mohandas. This action-packed movie will delve into the drug mafia in Goa and is mounted on a high budget. The makers also revealed the release date. The film is slated for April 10, 2025 release.

Expectations surrounding the film

The makers also shared a title announcement video on social media. While sharing it, Yash penned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups." It will be interesting to see how Mohandas incorporates Rumi in the upcoming actioner. The project is bankrolled by KVN Productions. The makers have kept the cast under wraps. Expectations are high as Mohandas is known for making critically acclaimed films like Liar's Dice.

