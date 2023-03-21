Entertainment

Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested over objectionable 'Hindutva' tweet

Actor Chetan Kumar was arrested by Bengaluru Police on Tuesday (Picture credit: Instagram/@chetanahimsa)

Kannada star Chetan Kumar, also known as Chetan Ahimsa, has landed in trouble over an objectionable social media post. He had put out an objectionable tweet on "Hindutva," which went viral and led to his arrest by the Bengaluru Police on Tuesday. Kumar's post has allegedly hurt the sentiments of a section of society, following which several right-wing outfits filed an FIR against him.

Why does this story matter?

The Kannada actor who marked his acting debut with the 2007 film Aa Dinagalu has angered a section of society with one of his tweets on "Hindutva."

A complaint was filed by a Bajrang Dal member against Kumar at the Seshadripuram Police Station in Bengaluru.

In the past, too, right-wing activists tore down one of his film's posters in Karnataka over his political stance.

What did Kumar say?

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, on Monday, Kumar put up a tweet that read, "Hindutva is built on lies." In the same tweet, he went on to write about Vinayaka Damodardas Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. He added, "Babri masjid is the 'birthplace of Rama' is a lie." These comments made by the actor angered several Hindu organizations.

'Hindutva can be defeated by truth'

Hindutva is built on LIES



Savarkar: Indian ‘nation’ began when Rama defeated Ravana & returned to Ayodhya —> a lie



1992: Babri Masjid is ‘birthplace of Rama’ —> a lie



2023: Urigowda-Nanjegowda are ‘killers’ of Tipu—> a lie



Hindutva can be defeated by TRUTH—> truth is EQUALITY — Chetan Kumar Ahimsa / ಚೇತನ್ ಅಹಿಂಸಾ (@ChetanAhimsa) March 20, 2023

Actor was produced before district court

Reportedly, soon after Kumar was taken into custody by the Seshadripuram Police in Bengaluru, where the FIR was lodged, he was presented before the district court. According to multiple media reports, the actor, who is also a tribal and Dalit activist, is facing charges of insulting a religion or religious beliefs as well as for making statements that can lead to enmity between communities.

His past run-ins with law

This is not the first time that Kumar has landed in trouble. Earlier, too, he was arrested by the police over his objectionable comments. Last year in February, Kumar put out a distasteful tweet on Justice Krishna Dixit, who was hearing the hijab controversy case, at that time in the Karnataka High Court. His objectionable tweet on the judge had led to his arrest.